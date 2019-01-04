Ayaansh Bulakh 1st baby born in Indianapolis in 2019 has Nashik connect

Nashik: The first baby of 2019 in the Indianapolis area in the US arrived with a slight smile just 38 seconds after midnight on Tuesday. Anaaynsh Bulakh born of Indian origin was delivered at Franciscan Health Indianapolis to a Johnson County couple and weighed a robust 9 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 22.25 inches.

Ayaansh Bulakh who was born 38 seconds into 2019 to Kashikar and Mandar Bulakh of Greenwood brought in smiles and cheers to family back home in India in Nashik. Father of the child Mandar is a born Nashikite who has studied and also worked in the city earlier, informed an elated grandfather P G Bulakh. The family received a gift basket to commemorate the occasion, according to a news release from the hospital.