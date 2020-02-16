‘Awareness on generic medicine needed in society’

Nashik: Generic medicines are made as per the prescribed standards of Food and Drugs Administration and priced as per the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). The contents and molecules in the generic medicines are same as the branded medicines.

The generic medicine has not established its faith in general public due to lack of marketing. There has no discussion about this anywhere. The doctors also avoid communicating about generic medicines to patient, expressed panel of experts in Saturday’s Deshdoot Samwad Katta.

The cost of medicines is increasing in daily life. The increase in price of medicine is so high that it has become a burden in monthly budget. In such conditions how generic medicines can be savior to general public was discussed in the special segment of Deshdoot Samwad Katta.

The discussion was conducted by the executive editor of Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times, Dr Vaishali Balajiwale, and was joined by Dr Supriya Joshi, Dr Praneeta Gujrathi, Dr Swati Jadhav and Vaibhav Buchake. The developing country like Indian has high number of patients suffering metabolic disorders.

The drugs or the medicines of this diseases are life saving and cannot be replaced or have option of not taking it. On the other hand the cost of medicine is increasing every day. It is adding into monthly budget of people. The generic medicines can help people to cut the medicine expenses by 70 percent.

The generic medicines are the medicines which are manufactured after the patent of the said drug becomes royalty free. These are non branded and non marketed drugs with less attractive packaging, but same content and effect that of the branded medicines.

The generic medicines are made as per the standards of the FDA. The parameters of the medicines are followed similar in the branded medicine. There is no difference as such in the branded and generic medicine except for the packaging and marketing.

The generic medicines are available for every common as well as serious disease like blood pressure, diabetes, multivitamin, painkillers and others, said the experts. The people are not aware about the generic drugs because of various reasons. The profession of doctor has also become result oriented which makes him to prescribe branded medicines as the patients have more faith on well packaged drugs.

The word should be spread for generic medicines from every available platform. The country rank seventh in the world for manufacturing generic drugs but around 95 percent of the population uses branded drugs. The awareness is the need of the hour for generic medicine, expressed the panel in their submission.