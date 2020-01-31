Awareness on food waste created among Fravashi students

NASHIK: Deshdoot in its golden jubilee year has raised a campaign on civic sense – an area of living that is in need of utmost attention in today’s time. Civic sense, or rather the lack of it, is a topic that has been widely discussed and argued over but not implemented.

And this attitude is prevalent across all sections of society. The kids being rightfully the future of our nation, inculcating these social ethics in them can yield fruits to the nation like no other. Deshdoot Times with the intention of spreading awareness about the same initiated a special kids segment named, ‘kids Katta’.

The Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times team visited one of the renowned schools of the city, Fravashi Academy on Friday to interact with the students on a grief topic of food waste. Manasi Kelakar and Bhagyashri Umadi from the Deshdoot team interacted with the students about their opinions and perspective over social behaviour of food being wasted and the do’s and dont’s.

The session commenced with civic sense being explained to the students along with the importance of reading newspaper. The students brought light to many reasons of food being wasted and expressed their views on why food should not be wasted.

The students also put forward many questions and doubts after which they participated in a rapid fire quiz about the city. The principal of the school, Sudha Murali also addressed the campaign sharing her personal experience along with the students.