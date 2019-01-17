Awareness about cyber security is essential in online age: Dixit

Nashik: Renowned cyber security expert Tanmay Dixit provided his guidance about the precautions to be taken by citizens in a workshop on cyber security for women, jointly organized by Inner Wheel Club and NIMA.

Currently, cyber crimes are rising. It is a need of the hour to create awareness about this. Awareness about is being created under the guidance of cyber experts at many locations. Everyone, especially women should take precautions while doing financial transactions online and maintain own privacy, stated Dixit.

Treasurer of NIMA Kailash Aher, secretary Sudhakar Deshmukh, chairperson of NIMA women entrepreneurship committee Neelima Patil, NIMA member Milind Rajput, entrepreneur Sarita Narang and secretary of Inner Wheel Club Dr Urvashi Kasare were present on the dais.

Neelima Patil welcomed the guests and informed about the work being done by women entrepreneurship committee and the projects. Kailas Aher informed about the projects and work being done by NIMA.

Entrepreneur Sarita Narang informed about the work being done by Inner Wheel Club. Honorary secretary of NIMA Tushar Chavan honoured cyber security expert Tanmay Dixit with a citation.

Tanmay Dixit provided his guidance about password and various technicalities. He also cleared doubts asked by those who were present. Nilima Patil proposed the vote of thanks.