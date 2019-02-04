Awards by MICO Forum presented

Satpur: The importance of an award, instituted by MICO Forum has increased on large scale due to hard efforts by workers, stated Lokesh Shevde.

He was speaking during presentation of the award by MICO employees forum for five meritorious persons in the society. General manager of Bosch Ltd. Mukund Bhat, president of Bosch employees union Pravin Patil, president of MICO Forum Shrikant Joshi and found Raju Naik were present on the dais.

While welcoming those who were present, Joshi tabled a review report of the works done by MICO Forum. Sopan Gangadhar Jadhav, Gajanan Balkrishna Dixit, Dr. Manisha Adhar Jagtap, Sunita Sudhir Kulkarni and Gopal Shivram Shinde were honoured with Manav Seva award. A cheque of Rs. 5,000 each was given to Divya Sonawane and Anita Choudhari under Forum’s Subhash Choudhari medical aid fund scheme.

Raju Naik made the introductory speech. Sanjay Kurhe and Ravikant Shardul compered the programme, while Bhimrao Kote proposed the vote of thanks.