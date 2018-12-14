Aubergines, Luffa acutangula, Bitter melon was expensive

Nashik: Prices of some fruity vegetables have increased whereas that of tomatoes has decreased at the wholesale markets of the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Due to the decrease in the arrival of the vegetables like brinjal, luffa, capsicum, bitter gourd and coriander their prices have increased.

The stocks of these vegetables at the wholesale markets of Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee have gone down while the demand is increasing, resulting in steep hike of the vegetable prices at the wholesale markets which also have reflected in the retail markets.

Whereas the market for tomatoes does not look any bright for the farmers, With a large scale plantation of tomatoes and the prevalent cold weather in the district being favourable to the growth of tomatoes, its arrival in the whole sale markets has increased manifold.

This heavy supply has resulted in falling of tomato prices. Even good quality tomatoes are being sold at a price of Rs. 10 to 18 per kg (kilogram). The Agricultural Produce Market Committee received 2374 quintals of tomatoes on Friday resulting in average to low sales at Rs. 10 per kg.

Since the last fifteen days the market committee has been receiving huge amount of tomatoes from Shirdi, Niphad, Trimbakeshwar as well. The lowering prices of to,atoes has affected the tomato farmers and has made many of them to throw away their produce as they cannot even make for the transport cost after sales.