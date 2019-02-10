Attack by wild animals: Farmers, farm labourers to get financial assistance

Nashik: In recent last some years, tiger, leopard and bear are seen wandering frequently in farm fields along forest area in the state. There is a rise in attacks by wild animals on citizens going to work in a farm field.

Citizens and pet animals are attacking by wild animals. As farmers and farm labourers who are panicked due to this are not going to their farm fields, there is an issue of their loss and earning.

The government will soon take a decision to provide financial assistance to such farmers and farm labourers to compensate for their losses. For this, the government has formed a committee to fix the quantum of financial assistance.

The number of wild animals in reserved forest sanctuary is growing in the last some years. Those leopards which found near human habitat are caught and released again to their natural habitat.

Citizens are panicked due to the wandering of tiger and leopard in Nagpur and nearby areas in the state. Many citizens fell prey to the attack by these wild animals.

The government has given compensation if citizen or pet animal are injured or died in the attack by wild animals.

However, farmers and farm labourers were not receiving any compensation for the loss occur due to the wandering of wild animals. Considering this, the government will take a decision soon to give compensation for this and is taking steps regarding this.

On the backdrop of this, revenue and state forest department took an important decision in connection with this on February 8. A committee has been formed to fix the quantum of financial loss occurred due to wild animals.

Additional principal chief conservator (Nagpur east) is a chairman of this committee and other 12 members have been appointed. Chief conservator and area director Ravindra Govekar is member secretary of the committee.

This committee will study the losses occurred due to the wandering of wild animals. In addition, it will fix rules and conditions to assess the losses and to provide compensation. Following this study, the committee will table a report to the government in three months.