Assessment of ZP schools: Five-star rating method to be used

Nashik: There is a need to emphasise on quality to enhance the quality of education in the district. It is the reponsibility of the teachers. A five-star method will be used to review the quality of all Zilla Parishad-run schools and classrooms. Merit test of students will be conducted every month, informed chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr. Naresh Gite.

A district-level meeting was organised at government girls high school on Tuesday under Dr. Gite Discussions were held over the enhancement of quality. There is a need to conduct assessement of teachers and five start method will be started for every school and classroom.

A five star rating will be given to those schools and classrooms having more than 80% marks, while four-star rating for those schools and classrooms having marks around 70-80%, three-star rating for 60-70% marks, two-star rating for 50-60% marks and a single star rating for those schools and classrooms having 40-50% marks.

In addition, one black spot will be given to those schools scoring below 40% marks and two black spots for those schools having marks below 30% marks. Pay hike of those teachers who will get one or two black spots will be stopped and opportunity will be given them for six months to make expected improvements.

Their pay hike will be restored if there is an expected improvement. A test will be conducted every month to assess quality. Students will be given a question paper in their notebook. Every teacher should make assessement of students answer sheet. Thereafter, assessment of the answer sheet will be conducted again through headmaster, centre chief, extension officer and representative of district educational institute.

Education officer Nitin Bachhav, senior deans of regional and Vidya Pradhikran Sanstha, block education officers and teachers were present. Meanwhile, computers and projectors for the schools will be purchased from CSR fund of various companies and 100 schools will be digitised. In addition, lectures of various expert teachers, higher officials, people’s representatives and office bearers will be organised through virtual classroom.