ASI restoring forts in the district

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: The archaeology Survey of India (ASI) department has started a work to restore and conserve forts in Nashik district. Currently a work is going on at Ankai-Tankai fort which is located in Yeola taluka. The water storage tank near Ganesh temple was revamped.

The work at Salher-Mulher fort in Satana tehsil is going on at slow pace due to monsoon. A work order has been issued for restoration and conservation of Kharda fort in Ahmednagar district, informed an official from archaeology department.

The ancient Sundernarayan temple in Panchavati is also being renovated. Workers from South India are doing stone carving work there. A single stone carving work will require a period of one month. The work of the peak of temple will expect to be completed by March end, she added.

Meanwhile, phase II renovation work of Sarkarwada has been completed. A proposal of Rs. 6 crore has been tabled to the central government to carry out remaining renovation work. It is a long procedure.

The restoration work at ancient Holkar wada in Chandwad, Malegaon fort, Parola fort in Jalgaon district and Galna fort which is located on the hills between Malegaon and Dhule will be done through this fund, the official stated.