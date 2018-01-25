Ashoka Global Academy celebrates sports day with gusto

Nashik: The annual sports day at Ashoka Global Academy witnessed the essence of true sportsmanship; the very traits of it unveiled by the little global citizens of the future.

Not only did they display true team spirit and fair play, but also perseverance and determination, that trickled with every bead of sweat and at the twitch of every muscle.

The grand occasion was graced by the presence of Mrinmai Kulkarni, a national player of rifle shooting, who participated in 61st National shooting Championship competition conducted by National Rifle Association at Kerala and won accolades for the country.

Students acknowledged their responsibility to the society by propagating efficient use of water and its conservation during the course of the event.

The commencement of the event took place with the impressive march parade followed by a tableau of the various peppy drills that were showcased to entertain the audience.

The awe-inspired audience were also taken through various kinds of games and a mass yoga drill demonstrated by the young ones of grades 1 and 2. The objective of the drill was to promote the art of Yoga thereby promoting the increased level of tolerance and patience that is acquired with its practice.

Fun games were also a part of the magnificent affair; and turned out be the quintessence of an exemplary experience. The event ended with the chief guest appreciating the students for their zealous performance, and inspired them with her words of wisdom and experience.