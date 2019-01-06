Ashoka Education Foundation and Genius Kid felicitate 7 geniuses of Nashik

GAURAV PARDESHI

NASHIK: Ashoka Education Foundation and Genius Kid felicitated 7 Young geniuses of Nashik on Saturday at Ashoka Global Academy, Nashik where the kids mesmerized the audience with an amazing display of their talents in various disciplines such as ‘Calendar Dates’, ‘Speed Cards’, Flash Math, Auditory Math, Binary Digits.

These 7 kids have placed the City’s name on the world map in 12th Memoriad Open Championship 2018 which held at Istanbul, Turkey. All the seven students were felicitated by city Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Two World Records, 8 Gold Cups and 15 Medals achieved by delegation from Nashik at Memoriad Open Championship held at Turkey which test the abilities of contestants in mental mathematics and memory. Ashok Katariya, Chairman Ashoka Group, announced that Ashoka Education Foundation and Genius Kids have joined hands to identify and encourage and train talented children not only from Nashik but from the entire country. The focus will be to hone their skills such that they are able to compete with the best in the world.

At this time Ashish Katariya, Managing Director, Ashoka Concessions Ltd. Shared that Nashik one of the fatest growing cities in Asia is gaining spotlight in many fields. This achievement is only but a glimpse of the bright future that lies ahead for the citizens of the city.

Dignitaries Eusebius Noronha, Director, of Genius Kid, Nitin Jagtap and Mrs.Vaishali Jagtap besides Shrikant Shukla, Ratan Luth and Astha Katariya were present.

The Achievers

Aaryan Shukla: 8 yrs, Ashoka Universal School He created 2 World Records in Kids Category in Mental Division and Flash Anzan. He grabbed 7 Gold Cups in various subjects.

Gargee Joshi: 10 yrs, Ashoka Universal School Memory Queen who earned Silver Medal in Speed Cards & in 15 min Binary in Open Category, Gold Cup in 15 mins Binary Kids Category, Bronze Medal in 5 mins Binary digits kids category & 5th Rank in numbers memory.

Tanushree Jagtap: 11 yrs, Ashoka Universal School She participated in 2 International Championships and earned TOP 10 ranking in her subjects.

Rohini Shirdkar: 12 yrs, Rachana Vidyalaya She grabbed 4th rank in Mental Additions in Kids and Open Categories and also 4th & 5th rank in Mental Multiplication in Kids and Open Category.

Durva Mali: 13 yrs, Rachana Vidyalaya She stood 9th in Mental Additions and 10th in Mental Calendar Dates in Open Category.

Arundhati Patade: 14 yrs, Horizon Academy She grabbed Silver Medal in 8×8 Multiplications in Open Category and 8th rank in 6 digits Mental Square Roots.

Samruddhi Shewale: 14 yrs, New Maratha High School She got 7th rank in 6 Digits Mental Square Roots in Open Category.