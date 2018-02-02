Ashoka College organises seminar on road safety awareness

Nashik: Seminar on district level road safety awareness session was organised for National Service Scheme (NSS) students at Ashoka Center for Business and Computer Studies, for which Samson Joseph from Mahindra & Mahindra as invited as a expert. Expert provided orientation to students for do & don’ts while driving on the road. 70 students from Nashik district participated in the session.

Prof. Shamin Shaikh, NSS area coordinator and Prof. Asha Thoke, NSS P.O. ACE visited during the conduction of session and congratulated team of NSS staff and students for conducting the session.

Prof. Lokesh Surana, NSS programme officer and Prof. Archana Zambare took the efforts with help of students for the session. Vice principal Prof. Harsha Patil, Dr. Sarita Dhawale and Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule guided for successful completion of the session.