Art of coppersmiths lost in Nashik, no artisan left

Researcher Tambat, Joshi express concern in WHW

Nashik: The lecture on the art of coppersmiths was organized at Sarkarwada as a part of the celebration of World Heritage Week. The lecture was conducted by Prof Priyansi Tambat and Prof Ketaki Joshi, both from MVP’s College of Architecture.

They stated, “We have lost our old art of Tambat or coppersmiths to time. There are no coppersmiths left in Nashik, Ojhar and even in the state. There are only one or two families left at Mhorwadi and Pune.” They said in their presentation that due to growing urban pressures many Indian regional handicrafts are facing challenges for survival in terms of getting employment.

The Old Tambat Ali in Nashik is a historical settlement of craftsmen highly skilled in making handmade copper and brass utensils using their traditional techniques. This settlement has bousing typologies evolved with an interesting blend of workplace and residences inspired by traditional Wada architecture of Nashik. The place is now only in the name of art but has no artisans.

Tambat and Joshi argued, “Tambats are suffering a sharp decline in both craft and architecture. This is mainly due to rapid changes in consumer preferences and taste, inadequate publicity, untapped zone and increased prices of raw materials. They lack the entrepreneur skills in marketing the product and analyzing aspiring strategies to keep pace with demanding market changes.”

They presented this study to propose and promote craft entrepreneurship by the rejuvenation of the untapped zone of Old Tambat Ali through conserving a spirit of place with a strong identity, making an area vibrant, appealing to live in and it.

Factors forced artisans to closure

The high taxes on the material that is on copper by the government affected the art, as no material was available for them in the market. The insertion of plastic utility goods attracted the customers due to the low prices. The earning was very low from the art but was needed more work hours to finish the job.

“I belong to the same Kansara community. I can say that this generation is eager to rejuvenate their lost skills. All they need support from the government. Helping them in new innovations and guidance on designs as per consumer preferences can rejuvenate the art again. Craftsmen clusters can be made in Nashik to make them stable in their business.”

– Priyansi Kansara, Tambat