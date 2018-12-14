Art and Sports festival from MHADA

Nashik: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)will be hosting a State level Art and Sports Festival in Nashik, which will be held in January 2019.

President Uday Samant reviewed the preparation of this festival at the Meenatai Thakarestadium, divisional sports complex and the Golf Club.

Housing and Area Development Board, Chief Officer Ramesh Misal, District Cricket Committee president DhanpalShah and Housing and Area Development Board officials and staff were present on the occasion.

The Art and Sports Festival will take place from January 8 to 13, 2019 and the tournament will be inaugurated by the cricket match on January 8, 2019 at 8 pm at the Golf Club ground. The outdoor games will be organized at the regional sports complex on January 11 to 13, 2019.

A cultural programme has also been organized during this festival and its excerpts will be held on Thursday, January 10 at 4 pm at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.

This event will be held over two days.

The programme will conclude on January 13, 2019, with a prize distribution ceremony for cultural and sports competitions at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences.