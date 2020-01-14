Video : Army’s Regiment of Artillery Exercise TOPCHI held in Deolali

NASHIK :

Army’s Regiment of Artillery Exercise TOPCHI, a yearly affair was held at Devlali here on Tuesday.

The event was held to showcase the synergy and the orchestration of the immense firepower of Regiment of Artillery.



During the 90-minute spectacle, the sky here echoed with major firepower and display of state-of-the-art arms and defence helicopters-Chetak, Cheetah and Dhruva. The audience were spellbound by the view of swiftly flying skydivers and paragliders.

Besides the enthralling visuals, TOPCHI also displayed rockets, missiles, surveillance and target acquisition radars, remotely-piloted aircraft and such other hi-tech equipment.



The newly inducted Ultra Light Howitzer M-777, Self Propelled gun K-9 Vajra and indigenous SWATHI Weapon Locating Radar are testimony to the increasing lethality and technical threshold of the Indian Army.



Top-brass army officials who attended the event include Southern Command Chief of Staff Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Depinder Singh Ahuja, Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General R S Salaria, Commandant School of Artillery and Colonel Commandant Regiment of Artillery, among others.