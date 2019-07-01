Army jawan killed in accident

Sinnar: An army jawan was killed in a road accident on Monday afternoon. He met with this tragic fate after a two-wheeler on which he was riding involved in the accident. The deceased army jawan was identified as Yogesh Manohar Landge (31, resident of Chincholi, tal. Sinnar). He was returning home after attending his duty at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As a result, there was a pall of gloom spread over the entire Chincholi village.

The mortal remains of Yogesh will be brought to his native place in the morning today (July 2) and funeral rites will be performed around 10 am. He was working at a unit of Maratha Light Infantry at Gandhinagar. Yogesh is survived by his wife, two children, parents, brother and two married women. Meanwhile, after completion of all formalities, the mortal remains of Yogesh were headed to Sinnar.