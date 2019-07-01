Type to search

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP
Latest News
पहिल्याच पावसात महामार्गाची दुर्दशा, जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांना निवेदन

Army jawan killed in accident

Deshdoot Times DT City News

Army jawan killed in accident

Nikheel Pardeshi July 1, 2019 10:42 pm
Share

Sinnar: An army jawan was killed in a road accident on Monday afternoon. He met with this tragic fate after a two-wheeler on which he was riding involved in the accident. The deceased army jawan was identified as Yogesh Manohar Landge (31, resident of Chincholi, tal. Sinnar). He was returning home after attending his duty at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As a result, there was a pall of gloom spread over the entire Chincholi village.

The mortal remains of Yogesh will be brought to his native place in the morning today (July 2) and funeral rites will be performed around 10 am. He was working at a unit of Maratha Light Infantry at Gandhinagar. Yogesh is survived by his wife, two children, parents, brother and two married women. Meanwhile, after completion of all formalities, the mortal remains of Yogesh were headed to Sinnar.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

सौंदाळ्यानजिक अ‍ॅपेरिक्षावर इंडिका धडकली; एक ठार 12 जखमी
Sarvmat Digital June 30, 2019 6:50 pm
विहीर खोदाई करताना माडी अंगावर पडून महिला ठार
Sarvmat Digital June 30, 2019 1:05 am
सिन्नर : माजी नगरसेविका पुत्राचा अपघाती मृत्यू; मारुती मंदिरासमोरील घटना
Web Editor June 29, 2019 3:44 pm
आयशर-ट्रकची धडक; 1 ठार
Nikhil Wani June 29, 2019 2:52 am

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Live Tweets

व्हाट्सअँपवर बातम्या मिळवण्या साठी क्लिक करा
WHATSAPP

Related Stories

सौंदाळ्यानजिक अ‍ॅपेरिक्षावर इंडिका धडकली; एक ठार 12 जखमी
विहीर खोदाई करताना माडी अंगावर पडून महिला ठार
सिन्नर : माजी नगरसेविका पुत्राचा अपघाती मृत्यू; मारुती मंदिरासमोरील घटना
आयशर-ट्रकची धडक; 1 ठार

Next Up

30 security guards appointed for Godavari’s security
Nikheel Pardeshi July 1, 2019 10:49 pm

From Deshdoot Times

Water storage level in Nashik division; Four dams hit zero
Nikheel Pardeshi May 19, 2019 9:30 am
© 2019 Deshdoot.com All rights Reserved
error: Content is protected !!