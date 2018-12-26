Approval to recruit 758 vacant posts in ZP

Nashik: The state government will conduct mega recruitment soon. The vacant posts in Zilla Parishad will also be recruited on the backdrop of this. However, there was a problem due to vacant posts in the tribal and non-tribal area. This issue has been solved and there has been approval at government level to recruit 758 vacant posts.

It was informed that employees will be recruited before enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha elections. Secretary (rural development) Asim Gupta took a review in view of recruitments in Zilla Parishads. Discussions were held on division wise sanctioned posts, vacant posts and reservation. Information at government level was sought from Zilla Parishad.

Chief executive officer Dr. Naresh Gite and deputy chief executive officer Pradip Choudhari conducted a meeting of officials from all departments and collected the information. A proposal was prepared on the basis of this information and it was tabled to the government. However, there was the problem over recruiting vacant posts in the tribal and non-tribal area. As most posts in tribal (PESA) department in Nashik Zilla Parishad have recruited, the number of vacant posts are less. Comparing to this, the number of vacant posts in non-tribal talukas is higher.

There was a question about how to match this. Deputy chief executive officer Choudhari was summoned to the state secretariat for this. The meetings were held throughout the entire day. Choudhari suggested an option to recruit 80% posts in non-tribal area and 20% posts in the tribal area.

It was informed that all vacant posts would be recruited through this. It is being stated that the government has approved this proposal. Now, Zilla Parishad is waiting for authorised order.