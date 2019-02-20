Anti-Pak slogans raised in house: NMC GBM adjourned

Nashik: The repercussions of the terror attack in Pulwama were felt on Wednesday during the General Body Meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation. Before the start of the GBM, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) burned the flag of Pakistan at the entrance of the hall to condemn the attack.

The opposition then thwarted attempt of rulers who were trying to continue the GBM after paying tributes to martyrs. Demanding adjournment of the meeting the, opposition including Shiv Sena raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Following support by BJP corporators, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi announced the adjournment of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the adjourned meeting will be held tomorrow (Feb. 22), the Mayor announced after the GBM. The 16th General Body Meeting began under Mayor Ranjana Bhansi in presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game around 11.30 am.

However, before the start of the meeting BJP corporator Mukesh Shahane, Jagdish Patil, Kamlesh Bodke, Bhagwan Donde, Nilesh Thakre, Ravindra Dhivre and others burned the flag of Pakistan at the entrance of the house and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

Following the start of the meeting, condolence motion paying tributes to martyrs in Pulwama attack was read. The tribute to the martyrs was paid thereafter. Independent corporator Mushir Saiyyad stood thereafter and suggested the adjournment of the meeting and to conduct it again after two days.

He condemned the Pulwama attack and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Following this, the Mayor started the proceedings of the meeting. At that time, Shiv Sena, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and independent members stood and also insisted the adjournment.

Opposition leader Ajay Boraste said that the stand by BJP is a duel and raised question mark over it. BJP corporators then started to raise anti-Pakistan slogans. Following suggestions by BJP house leader and BJP group leader, the Mayor announced the adjournment of the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Mayor did not admit the motion moved by the opposition against the property tax hike. This motion is likely to be discussed in the General Body Meeting to be held on February 22.