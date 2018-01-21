Annual sports day of Darshan Academy, Devlali held

Nashik: The annual sports day of Darshan Academy, Devlali was held recently. The students entered into the spirit of the occasion in a grand way by welcoming the chief guest Brigadier Pradeep Kaul and guest of honour Colonel Rahul Misra. The chief guest along with the guest of honour took the salute of the impressive march past. A beautiful traditional welcome dance on ‘Ganesh Vandana’ was performed by the students of Grade-I.

The enjoying races of tiny toddlers, made the day more enthusiastic. A traditional Maharashtrian dance on ‘Pinga’ was performed by girl students of Grade-II. The fitness exercises on aerobics were the limelight of the programme.

To add on to the glimpses of the day, inter house drill exercise on Dumbbells, Ghunghru Kathi, and Lezim were performed by Darshanities. Once the races began, the air was filled with cheering tons of encouragement for the young athletes. Karate dare devils performance ran a chill through the spine. This wonderful event ended by prize distribution and vote of thanks by the Principal Madam.