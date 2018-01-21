Annual day of pre-primary at GGSPS held

Nashik: The annual day stretched over three days beginning with the secondary section followed by the primary section came to a close with the pre-primary section in Guru Gobind Singh Public School.

The theme for the pre-primary section was a skit of Little Red Riding Hood.

The welcome speech was given by two Senior Kg students and the play began with a classroom setting. Exercises and dances followed by the teacher narrating the story of Little Red Riding Hood. The path taken by Little Red Riding Hood to her grandmother’s house is filled with encounters of wild animals and Little Red Riding Hood dancing with them.

The end of the play was a meaningful and thought provoking song of “We Are The World”. This was followed by lighting of lamps and candles by children, teachers and parents bringing about a unity amongst all. The vote of thanks was also proposed by a Senior Kg student. The entire play, songs, welcome speech and vote of thanks were in English. The play was appreciated by the management, CEO, Principal and parents alike.