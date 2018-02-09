Annual day celebrated at Fravashi Academy

Nashik: The 36th annual day function of the primary section of Fravashi Academy, based on the theme ‘Time Line’ was celebrated recently. The students put up a stupendous performance blending the old with the new, effortlessly. The changes over the decades in culture, dances, costumes, songs, lifestyles, communication and transport were some of the genres showcased.

The transition of pre-Independence era to post independence, comedy of yesteryears and the comic timing of the present day, even the makeover in the field of education was well portrayed. The chief guest Sanjay Darade, the Superintendent of Police, Nashik along with Rohini Darade felicitated the academic achievers.

In his address, Darade urged the parents to allow their children to pursue their own dreams and ambitions. Staff members who have completed 15 years of service were presented the long service awards by chairman Ratan Luth.