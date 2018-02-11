Annual credit plan outlay of division at Rs 1200 cr

Nashik: The state finance budget will be tabled in both houses of State Legislature on March 9. Earlier, the state Finance Minister is conducting district development planning committee and is sanctioning development schemes.

The meeting of Nashik division has been organised at divisional commissionerate, Nashik Road tomorrow (Feb. 12). Rs. 1200 crore annual credit plan outlay of division of all five districts will be tabled under general schemes. Government is seriously thinking to conduct budget session this time by February end and to sanction the budget by March end.

The annual credit plan outlay of every division is tabled before presentation of the budget. Following approval to this outlay in state level meeting, budgetary provision for this has been made. Accordingly, the meeting of Nashik division is taking place in presence of state Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on February 12. Rs. 1200 crore annual credit plan outlay of Nashik division has been prepared this time under general schemes.

The credit plan outlay of Nashik district is of Rs. 321 crore, while credit plan outlay of Dhule district is of Rs. 135 crore. The credit plan outlay of Jalgaon is of Rs. 286 crore, whereas credit plan outlay of Nandurbar is of Rs. 673 crore and credit plan outlay of Ahmednagar district is of Rs. 351 crore.

Additional fund is expected from the government.

Considering Nashik district, a provision of Rs. 321.38 crore has been made for general schemes, while provision of Rs. 481.59 crore has been made for tribal schemes and provision of Rs. 97.55 crore has been made for schemes for scheduled castes.

A demand will be made that government should provide additional Rs. 50 crore for general schemes.

Meanwhile, credit plan outlay of Rs. 900 crore of Nashik district had been sanctioned for the financial year of 2017-18.

Due to farmer loan waiver, government had cut credit plan outlay of Rs. 321 crore by 30%, but it had recently decided to return the fund. With this district can do additional development works worth Rs. 76 crore. A review of this will also be taken in the meeting.