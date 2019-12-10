Anemia Mukt Bharat: Govt sets to reduce 3pc per year

NEW DEHLI:

The government on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that under Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) scheme, the Centre has set the target to reduce anemia by 3 per cent per year.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a written reply in the RS stated that considering the slow progress i.e less than 1 per cent per annum in reduction of anemia from 2005 to 2015, the Government has launched the AMB strategy under the Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (POSHAN) Abhiyaan and the targets has been set to reduce anemia by 3 per cent per year.

“The 6x6x6 strategy under AMB implies six age groups, six interventions and six institutional mechanisms,” it was stated.

“The strategy focuses on ensuring supply chain, demand generation and strong monitoring using the dashboard for addressing anemia, both due to nutritional and non-nutritional cases,” it further stated.