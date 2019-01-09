Amrit Kumbh at Jehangir Art Gallery by Dr Singal from today

NASHIK: Well known Kumbh Mela is always a favourite photography destination for photographers. The smell of burning joss sticks, echoes of sadhus and babas chanting prayers, millions of people gathering to take a dip in the holy water, this is how Kumbh Mela looks like. Amrit Kumbh, a 7-day exhibition beginning from today till January 15, by city police commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal is being organised at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery, at Mumbai between 11.00 am and 7.00 pm.

“As officers in uniform, people get to see only one side of us. But many of us have good hobbies. I am only giving expression to my hobby and feel that it brings in freshness and helps to build creativity among us. Having such a hobby may it be writing, painting, music, photography is a good thing which can even act as a good stress buster for us,” Dr Singal said speaking o Deshdoot Times.

“I have captured moments of the age-old Kumbhmela when I witnessed it during 2002-03 at Trimbakeshwar, 2013 at Allahabad, 2015 at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar and 2015 at Ujjain. These are expressions of a great Indian tradition and can be documented for the future generations,” he recalls.

“I took to the camera when I was in class 8th while it was introduced to me as a hobby at school. I built an instant relationship with the lens. I find the light, technique, and the technicality interesting and I find the subjects fascinating. People, expressions, birds, environment, nature have always been my favourite topics,” Dr Singal added. By showcasing the pictures captured during Kumbh times, Dr Singal makes people feel and experience a ‘Spiritual Walk’.

I am happy that my artwork is being showcased at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai. I have waited a year long for this and am happy to display my work. I also hope to showcase this exhibition in other cities. -Dr Ravinder Singal