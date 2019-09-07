Alert sounded as 600 cusecs of water released from Gangapur dam

NASHIK: Several commercial shops, traders, residents, market places and villages on the banks of Godavari river were alerted on Saturday noon after the release of 600 cusecs of water from Gangapur dam owing to incessant rainfall in the catchement areas of the dam.

The water, which was released at 9 am on Saturday by the water resources department caused rise in water level of Godavari prompting the administration to adopt preventive measures.

As the dam fulled to the brim the incessant rainfall in the catchment aeras prompted the irrigation department to discharge 600 cusecs of water from Gangarpu dam. The water released reached at Ahilyabai Holkar bridge around 12 noon causing rise in water level in Godavari and submerging of several small temples on the banks of the river. As a precautionery measure, the disaster management cell at the collectorate sounded alert for commercial establishments, residents and several villages on the banks of the river.

The NMC employees and relief and rescue teams along with fire brigade personnel were deployed at Ram Kund as thousands of devotees across the country flock this holy place for performing rituals.

The rains which have taken a break for the last fifteen days in city areas however made its presence felt in talukas of Trimbakeswhar Igatpuri and Nashik due to which Gangapur dam filled to its capacity last week. Meanwhile, for the last two days, incessant rains are being experienced in the catchment aeas of district reservoirs.