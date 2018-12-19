Air service from Nashik to be started for 12 cities

Nashik: Nashik has been included in the third phase of Udan scheme to connect important cities in the state with air connectivity. Nashik will be connected with Amravati, Baramati, Latur, Bhopal, Pune, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Diu, Kalburgi, Nanded and Nagda. Air service providing companies have been invited till January 11 to provide their service.

Two years ago, the central government announced the Udan scheme with an objective to bring air journey for the common man through the concept of ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Aadmi’. Air Deccan started air service on December 23, 2017, for Pune and Mumbai routes.

The government excluded Nashik from the second phase of the regional connectivity scheme (Udan). Identifying its future effects, MP Hemant Godse contacted the urban aviation ministry and demanded that Nashik should not be excluded from the scheme until the start of air service from Nashik to principal cities in the country.

As a result, Nashik has come into the second phase. Nashik will be connected with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal. Ahmedabad and Hindon cities. Nashik has been included in the third phase and it has been announced to start air service from Nashik for 12 cities.

Applications have been sought from air service providing companies for this and announcement regarding this is expected on January 11.

Mumbai, Pune included again

Air Deccan started service for Mumbai and Pune from Ojhar airport on December 23, 2017. This service is currently shut and the company has been blacklisted. Now, Mumbai and Pune have been included again in the third phase.

It has been announced to start air service for six cities from Nashik – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Goa, Bhopal and Ahmedabad. However, barring Delhi, air service for other cities could not be started.

TruJet started ticket booking for Ahmedabad, but this service got delayed again. Those travellers who booked tickets for this service have not to get a refund of their tickets yet. It has now been announced to start service for 12 cities, there is a question mark over earlier services.