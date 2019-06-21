Air purifiers to be installed in the city

NASHIK: Air pollution in the city is increasing due to the increased traffic and other reasons. In order to curb the pollution, air purifiers will soon be installed on the main roads in the city. Several companies in the city have expressed their willingness to install such purifier as the part of their corporate social responsibility, However; the Nashik Municipal Corporation will put forth the condition of sponsorship of the beautification of traffic islands and roads.

This decision has been taken in the mobility cell meeting on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Air pollution in the city is on the rise and the state government is trying to control it. Now measures are being taken for purifying the air through the mobility cell. Big air purifiers will be put up on the roads and junctions in the city.

The air purifier will cost about Rs. 1.25 lakh and it has been developed by the National Environment Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). The meeting of the mobility cell was chaired by NMC commissioner Radhakrushana Game. It was held at Traffic Children Park in Tidke colony. Assistance Commissioner of Police Ashok Nakhate, chief executive officer of Smart City Development Company Pravin Thavil and representatives of other government offices were present.

Various issues related to traffic were discussed at the meeting. At present, 13 works of the beautification of traffic islands are going on in the city. Till now 33 proposals have been accepted, the decision will be taken on them soon. Ten arches have also been proposed at the entrance of the city.