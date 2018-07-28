Air Deccan to resume air services from today

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: India’s first low-cost domestic airline — Air Deccan — is all set to resume Nashik-Mumbai operations from today (July 29) with airfares as low as Rs 800. With the tagline “Simplify” and the motto “Your dream, your happiness: Our Airline”, Air Deccan is resuming its Nashik operations after a gap of almost a month.

The first Air Deccan flight from Nashik is scheduled for take off at 8.30 am in the morning today to land at Mumbai at 9.20 am. The airline officials said it would start the services from Nashik to Mumbai and cities in Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and Jalgaon.

“The airline which aims to cater to the “common man”, is starting non-stop services from Nashik. The daily flights except Mondays are scheduled in the morning for the convenience of the passengers,” said Shaishav Shah, MD, GSEC-Monarch and Air Deccan Aviation Pvt Ltd while speaking to Deshdoot Times on the eve of the scheduled take off.

The flight will take off for Mumbai from Nashik on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday at 8.30 am, while takeoff timing has been scheduled for 11.00 am in the morning for Nashik-Mumbai flight on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week.

For a Nashik-Pune flight, the airline will fly at 6.05 pm to reach at Pune at 6.45 pm, while the return flight has been scheduled from Pune at 7.05 pm to arrive at Nashik 7.45 pm on every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Return flights from Mumbai are scheduled for 4.55 pm to make their arrivals at Nashik at 5.45 pm daily except Mondays, the Air Deccan sources said. Earlier, Shah said that all the operational issues were being sorted out ensuring that no problems affect the services.

The airline has been facing issues like parking slots at the Mumbai International Airport and night landing facilities making it unable to operate efficiently. The aircraft will have a capacity to carry 18 passengers plus the crew and the pilots.

The fares under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme are starting at Rs 800 and would be around Rs 1, 500-2, 500. The highest cap would range between Rs 5, 000 and Rs 6, 000.

UDAN — is a breakthrough initiative by the government of India that will be transformative on a societal scale, improving the economic landscape of the region.

The objective of Regional Connectivity Scheme is to make flying affordable for the masses, to promote tourism, increase employment and promote balanced regional growth. It also intends to put life into un-served and under-served airports.