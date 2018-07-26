Air Deccan to resume air services from July 29

Nashik: After a gap of almost a month, private airline Air Deccan would resume its flight from July 29. The airline officials said it would start the services from Nashik and cities in Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur and Jalgaon.

“The airline would start non-stop services from Nashik. The daily flights except Mondays are scheduled in the morning for the convenience of the passengers,” said MD of GSEC-Monarch and Air Deccan Aviation Pvt Ltd.

Shah said that despite poor air services in the past, the passengers could rely on the airline once the services resumed. “We were facing operational issues at various levels. However, they are being sorted out, and it will be ensured that no problems affect the services.

The airline has been facing issues like parking slots at the Mumbai International Airport and night landing facilities making it unable to operate efficiently. The aircraft will have a capacity to carry 18 passengers plus the crew and the pilots.

The fares under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme would be around Rs 1, 500-2, 500. The highest cap would range between Rs 5, 000 and Rs 6, 000.