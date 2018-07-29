Air Deccan resumes Nashik-Mumbai air service

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

NASHIK: With the tagline “Simplify” and the motto “Your dream, your happiness: Our Airline”, Air Deccan, the first homegrown budget carrier in India, has resumed its Nashik operations after a gap of almost a month on Sunday with taking off its first scheduled flight from Nashik at 8:30 am to make landing at Mumbai at 9:20 am.

On this occasion Mr. Shaishav Shah, Managing Director of Air Deccan & Executive Director of GSEC said, “We are happy to announce today the relaunch of our new routes in Maharashtra connecting Mumbai with Nashik, Jalgaon, Kolhapur and Pune six days a week except Mondays.”

“All the Air Deccan flights resumed on Sunday were on schedule and received good response. The response from commuters to the Nashik-Mumbai air service was however not good. The response to Mumbai-Kolhapur and Kolhapur-Mumbai air services was tremendous and attracted more than 100 inquiries with over 35% bookings at its initial launching,” Shah said.

The first Air Deccan flight from Nashik took off as per the schedule timing at 8.30 am in the morning on Sunday to make a landing at Mumbai at 9.20 am. The return flight from Mumbai was also as per schedule. It took off at 4.55 pm to make its arrival at Nashik at 5.45 pm on Sunday, the Air Deccan sources said adding that the arrival and departure of Jalgaon and Kolhapur flights to & fro Mumbai was also as per the schedule with good response from passengers.

The UDAN scheme is an excellent scheme initiated under the flagship of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi which would aid to the growth of the economy where a common man can also now travel more affordable and convenient way and we are delighted to be a part of this historic moment of nation’s aviation sector.

The objective of Regional Connectivity Scheme is to make flying affordable for the masses, promote tourism, increase employment and promote balanced regional growth. It also intends to put life into un-served and under-served airports, Shah further said.

Air Deccan which resumed operations after a gap of almost five years in 2017, had bagged 34 routes to operate in the first round of the bidding. “In this context commencement of regional connectivity scheme in towns of Maharashtra will continue to demonstrate Air Deccan’s growth,” added Shah.