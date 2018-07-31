Air Commodore Sharma VSM takes over command of 25 Equipment Depot, AFS

Devlali Camp: Air Commodore Ravi Sharma Vishisht Seva Medal took over the Command of 25 Equipment Depot, Air Force Station Devlali amidst an impressive ceremonial parade on Monday from Air Commodore R P Gaindhar.

Air Commodore Ravi Sharma was commissioned in the Logistics Branch of IAF on 21 Dec 1984. He has held various important appointments of Chief Logistic Management Officer of South Western Air Command, Senior Logistic Officer at a premier Base Repair Depot, Commanding Officer of 57 Air Store Park.

He has been awarded with Vishisht Seva Medal and commendation by Chief of Air Staff for his distinguished service. Mrs Rama Sharma, wife of Air Commodore Ravi Sharma also took over as President Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Local) Devlali.