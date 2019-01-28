AI camera based system inaugurated at Indiranagar underpass

Nashik: Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal inaugurated a system based on Third Eye Artificial Intelligence camera on January 26 at Indiranagar underpass to take action against those vehicle driving going from the wrong side. Its demonstration was also shown on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxmikant Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashok Nakhate were also present. The system has been developed by software firm Appcraftz. Director of the firm Mahendra Ekbote, Bharat Vaidya and Rishikesh Ekbote were also present.

This technology is being used for the first time in the city and with this, it is possible for traffic police to send a receipt of fine directly at the homes of those vehicle drivers breaching one-way traffic rule.

Indiranagar underpass has become a headache for police and vehicle drivers since its start. Police have chosen an option of one-way traffic here, but everything is regular there till presence of traffic police.

As it is impossible to deploy police personnel at Indiranagar underpass for 24 hours, this system will be beneficial for the police. Traffic police branch will get information about those vehicle drivers who breach the rule. They will also know how many times a single vehicle drive breach the rule.

Three cameras will be installed in the underpass. They will monitor the vehicles heading from Govindnagar to Indiranagar. Besides this, they will also monitor other areas. If a vehicle heads further in direction of the underpass, hooter will make a loud noise to warn the driver. If the driver heads his vehicle further despite this, artificial intelligence cameras will click a photo of the entire vehicle along with a number plate.

The photos will immediately be sent to a server of the traffic police branch. Thereafter the traffic police branch will send a notice asking to pay fine to address of the vehicle holder on the basis of a number plate. Those vehicle holders who fail to pay fine, they will be sent to court. This system will also help in suspension of driving licence or take more strict action for frequent violation of the rule.