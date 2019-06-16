Adopted Nashik ignored in cabinet expansion again

NASHIK: Nashik has once again deprived of cabinet berth in the third and probably the last Maharashtra cabinet expansion which took place on Sunday in Mumbai with the induction of eight Cabinet Ministers including former leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and five Ministers of State.

None of the local BJP and Shiv Sena legislators found place in cabinet expansion ahead of monsoon session of state legislature beginning today. It was expected that Nashik will get adequate representation in the last cabinet expansion as chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has himself “adopted” Nashik for its all-inclusive growth.

MLA Balasaheb Sanap and MLA Prof Devyani Farande were among the strong claimants seeking cabinet berth this time. However factors like groupism and political tug-of-war and a tag of first-time MLA may have caused denial of ministerial berth. “Guardian minister Girish Mahajan is representing the city.

Party has chosen experienced leaders,”, said MLA Balasaheb Sanap, while Congress city president Sharad Aher said that the BJP has made cabinet expansion eyeing upcoming state assembly elections. It has totally ignored Nashik. NCP city president Ranjan Thakare added, The chief minister has given biased treatment to the adopted Nashik.