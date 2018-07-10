Administration gears up to combat gastro outbreak

NASHIK: Following the outbreak of gastro at Rahude village in Surgana taluka of the district on Monday, in which one person has died affecting over 150 villagers, the district administration has finally woken up like “now or never” to tackle the situation which can turn severe at any point of time.

A team of health officials, 25 doctors and nurses have camped at the village. The situation is under control, said taluka health official Leena Dhaka while speaking to daily Deshdoot on Tuesday.

To combat the outbreak, the administration as an immediate preventive measure, has undertaken work of digging borewell in the village. However, basic questions remain unanswered about safety and purity of water, quality of water filter, regular maintenance etc.

A number of tribal villages like Rahude use open well as their major source of water for drinking purposes. There remains high possibility of contamination of water source due to its openness. It’s high time that the administration should create awareness among villagers about drinking water.

They should ensure that villagers should drink only boiled, filtered and medicated water.

Meanwhile, the gastro outbreak in the village has once again raised a question mark over the preparedness of the administration in providing facilities and amenities in times of necessity.

The administration failed to provide not only proper medical facilities in time but also lagged behind in providing proper accommodation to the suspected gastro victims. Many of the gastro affected had to take shelter at village schools, while a few of them with intense cases had to rush to the district civil hospital and at Shri Guruji runaway on Gangapur Road.

Village police Patil Martandnath Ahire is keeping a close eye on the prevailing situation and is in constant touch with primary health centres (PHCs) and the team of doctors deployed in the village.

Meanwhile, with a view to avoid repetition of Rahude-like situation, extensive public awareness drive on the proper use of water sources has been undertaken on village level under the aegis of chief executive officer.

25 doctors, nurses, health officials camped at Rahude

– Leena Dhake, taluka health official