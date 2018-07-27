Addl 50-100% water tax on consumers with faulty meters

Nashik: Though there is anger among citizens against property tax hike, Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has decided to shock those consumers whose water metre connections are shut or non-functional.

Civic body administration suggested on an average 50% hike in minimum water consumption rate while issuing water bills to these consumers. If consumers fail to repair metres within 15 days, an additional 50% water usage will be shown and tax will be charged as per this.

Despite this consumers fail to repair the metres, 100% additional water usage will be shown.

The civic body appointed N J S Engineering India Pvt Ltd in 2015 to conduct drinking water and energy audit in the city.

As per a survey conducted by this company, 43.08 out of water usage has been found. The percentage of a non-functional metre, shifting of the metre to other place and no metre on its place is 70%. Earlier, water bills were issued to consumers on an average consumption.

As a result, information about the exact usage of water by consumers was not available with the water supply department. A huge discrepancy was found between expenditure on water supply and actual recovery.

The concerned company stated to fix minimum water usage as per the size of tap to bridge this gap. It revised water usage and asked the water supply department to charge water tax.

It is the responsibility of consumers to pay water tax as per monthly water consumption or metre reading which is higher.

It is also their responsibility to repair water metres. If the water metre is non-functional, they should repair it within 15 days. If it is shut, they should install new metres, else an additional 50% amount than bill will be recovered from them.

If consumers fail to repair the metres or replace them despite this, double water tax will be charged. There is no hike in water tax, but minimum water consumption to be charged against those consumers whose metres are not functional has been fixed.

If they repair water metres or replace them, the earlier usage will be applicable, informed Shivaji Chavanke, superintending engineer, NMC water supply department. There was a need to table the report of the water audit conducted by the private company before the General Body Meeting.

There was also need to invite objections and suggestions before issuance of the order, said Congress group leader Shahu Khaire.

Revised minimum water consumption is as follows

Nashik Municipal Corporation administration has fixed minimum water consumption as per tap size. It increased earlier monthly water consumption slab and showed hike in bill charge. Rs. 5 is monthly rate for per 1000 litre water consumption for those consumers having half inch residential water connection. Rs. 100 was charged considering minimum monthly water consumption as 20,000 litres. As per revised consumption, minimum water consumption will be considered 30,000 litres of water and Rs. 150 will be charged for a month.