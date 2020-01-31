Additional Rs 76.14 crore approved for district

Special package for boat club, kalagram

NASHIK: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who also holds the finance portfolio, on Friday approved an additional fund of Rs 76.14 crore under various general schemes of the district for 2020-21, thus taking the total general plan outlay to Rs 425 crore.

District guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal had demanded an additional Rs 185 crore for various developmental works in the district. A review meeting was held yesterday under the aegis of dy CM Ajit Pawar.

“For FY 2020-21, the government had set a limit of Rs 348.86 crore for Nashik district in the “general” annual plan outlay of the district. However, citing inevitability of various developmental projects spread across the district, public representatives had demanded additional fund.

Accordingly, I have sanctioned additional Rs 76.14 crore,” the minister explained. The sanctioned additional fund will be utilised for town and rural development, repairs and construction of schools and aanganwadis, development of pilgrimage and tourism centres, modernisation of police machinery etc.

Meanwhile in the review meeting, Bhujbal said that rise in fund was on expected line citing population of Nashik district which is at 61 lakh besides abundancy of local self governing bodies in the district which included 1382 gram panchayats, 2 municipal corporations, 9 municipal councils and six nagar panchayats.

The increased fund will be utilised as thus: Rs 2 crore for town development drive, Rs 8 crore for road development and concretisation, Rs 2.14 crore for repairs of primary schools, Rs 12 crore for school buildings, Rs 2 crore as subsidy to power distribution company, Rs 4 crore for aanganwadi construction, Rs 1 crore for development of tourist spots, Rs 4 crore for small irrigation (for 100 hectares) and Rs 3 crore for basic infrastructural facilities for police and prison, totalling Rs 46.14 crore.

Apart from this, Rs 1 crore for Gangapur boat club, Rs 5 crore for Kalagram, Rs 8 crore for Shivaji stadium, Rs 5 crore for celebrations of the completion of 150 years of Nashik District formation and Rs 1 crore for adventure training centres, while Rs 10 crore will be utilised for development of Igatpuri as a hill station.

The DPC had approved Rs 732.90 crore plan outlay for Financial Year 2020-21 in a meeting chaired by District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal at Niyojan Bhawan in district collectorate.

Under the approved plan outlay, a provision of Rs 348.86 crore was made for general schemes, Rs 283.85 crore for tribal development and Rs 100.19 crore for the scheduled caste.

We are in power due to practical knowledge: Pawar

Nashik: A student who received fewer marks has more practical knowledge. He makes progress due to this and a student who received highest marks has less practical knowledge, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to criticise former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indirectly. “We are in power due to practical knowledge”, he said further.

After a review meeting on Friday, Ajit Pawar interacted with media persons in Niyojan Bhavan. Former Chief Minister Fadnavis while criticising MVA had stated that less intelligent student got power. Pawar was replying to a question regarding this.

He rubbished the allegation by former Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule that Nagpur got less fund. “While working as a minister, one has to work for the welfare of the state. While providing district planning fund, I will not commit injustice against anyone”, Pawar said.

“As Fadnavis had not given fund for many schemes during the regime of Front government, works are incomplete. As per the demand by MLAs, the fund has been given to these works. Fadnavis during his rule inspected the works done by Front government.

We are also taking information about the projects during his regime and are checking their feasibility. There is nothing wrong in it”, he informed and added, “We are taking review division wise before preparing state budget.”

Schools and anganwadis in rural area are in a bad state. As a result, it will now mandatory for people’s representatives to spend 20% amount of their development over the construction of school classrooms and anganwadis, Pawar informed.

Positive about farmer loan waiver Loan waiver upto Rs 2 lakh has been given to affected farmers. The state cabinet is positive to provide aid to those farmers who have taken loan over Rs 2 lakh and are repaying it regularly. Efforts are being made to make a provision for this in the budget, he said.

Recruitment of 8,000 police personnel

A total of 72,000 posts will be recruited in various departments. Considering the law and order situation, 8,000 police personnel will be recruited. In addition, new gramsevaks, personnel in health and emergency services will be recruited, Ajit Pawar informed.

Water to Nashik, Marathwada

The water diverted to Gujarat through Manjarpada project will be diverted to Nashik and Marathwada. MLAs from Nashik and Marathwada have made a demand regarding this to the Chief Minister. A proper decision about this will be taken, he said.