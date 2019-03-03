Action to be taken against medical officials for private practice

Nashik: A strict action will be taken against those medical officials who are doing private practice, though working in the health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation and taking government facilities as a medical officer, warned Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game.

The public health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation has medical officials in large numbers and they are working at Dr. Zakir Hussain hospital, Bytco hospital, maternity homes and city health centre.

They are being given Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) as per government rule. Despite this, some doctors are seen doing practice in a private clinic or hospital. They do not found in NMC hospital in their time. Common people are facing a huge inconvenience due to this.

There are complaints by citizens about this. After some corporators made complaints with proofs, a substance has been found in them. A medical official was penalised over this recently. Municipal Commissioner Game has taken a strict stand to provide a good medical service to common people.

On the backdrop of this, NMC public health department has made an appeal to citizens, if any NMC medical officer is found doing a private practice, a complaint having name of medical officer, address of private practice with written proof should be filed at public health department, 3rd floor, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Sharanpur Road, Nashik.

In addition, an online complaint should be made at NMC’s NMC e-connect. After receiving a complaint this way, concerned doctors will be enquired and action will be taken against them. The name of the complainant will be kept secret, urged medical (health) officer Dr. Rahul Gaikwad.