Action against 2500 vehicles through AI system

Nashik: The action being taken against traffic rules offenders through Artificial Intelligence (AI) system at Indiranagar underpass. So far action against 2,550 vehicle drivers who were coming from the opposite direction has been taken and notices have been issued to them. City traffic branch recovered a fine of Rs. 5.10 lakh through the action.

With an initiative by the then Police Commissioner, Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal CCTV camera system based on the AI had been installed at Indiranagar underpass to act against an indisciplined driver for going the opposite direction.

District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan had inaugurated the system on January 26. With the use of this system, a notice is being delivered to the homes of those vehicle drivers violating a one-way rule. The police have chosen the option of one-way traffic to clear traffic congestion here, however, vehicle drivers drive their vehicles in a disciplined manner till the presence of traffic police, after they disappear from there, there is two-way traffic.

As it is impossible to deploy police personnel for 24 hours near Indiranagar underpass, police have started this system. The traffic branch is getting information about the one-way rule offender through this system. Information about how many times a single vehicle violates the rule is getting available immediately. Many apps based on AI have been developed, however, earlier there was no effort to make traffic planning and fine recovery through this. This is the only CCTV camera.

How AI system works

A total of three CCTV cameras have been installed at Indiranagar underpass. They are monitoring vehicles coming from Govindnagar to the direction of Indiranagar. If any vehicle heads in the direction of the underpass from the opposite direction. hooter makes noise and has warned asking not to head further. If vehicle heads further despite the warning, AI cameras click photos of the entire vehicle with number plates. These photos are immediately sent to the server of the city traffic branch. Thereafter, the traffic police branch has sent a notice asking to pay fine to the residential address of concerned vehicle owner on the basis of number plate. If vehicle owners fail to pay the fine, they are being sent to the court.