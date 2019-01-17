शाळेच्या सहलीसाठी जाणार्‍या बसचा अपघात

0
अहमदनगर (प्रतिनिधी)- नगर-कल्याण महामार्गावर असणार्‍या गायमुखवाडी गावाजवळ पिकअप गाडी व ट्रॅव्हल्सचा समोरासमोर अपघात झाला. हा अपघात इतका भीषण आहे की दोन्ही गाड्यांनी पेट घेतला. व यामध्ये सावेडीतील डॉनबॉस्को विद्यालयातील शिक्षक व विद्यार्थी जखमी झाले आहे. नववी ते बारावीच्या शाळेच्या विद्यार्थ्याची सहलीची ट्रॅव्हल्स होती.

