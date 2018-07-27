Accept sustainable urbanisation: Swaroop

New Nashik: As sustainable urbanisation is an important concept for city development, everyone should accept this concept in the upcoming period, urged Dr P R Swaroop on Friday.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a two-day conference ‘Infra CE-2018’, being organised by Association of Consulting Civil Engineers India, Nashik Chapter. He also said there is a need to include the subject of sustainable urbanisation is the syllabus.

Dr P R Swaroop, group captain Rajiv Seth, Sanna Ratnavel, ACE (I) president C H Prakash, Hemant Dhatrak, Vijay Sanap, Punit Rai and Santosh Kathe were present as chief guests.

While providing his guidance group captain Rajiv Seth informed about the research being conducted on the sustainable urbanisation.

He also focussed on sub-subjects under it. He also provided his guidance on the measures to be taken in town planning department and other associated departments at the government level, while Architect Sulkshana Mahajan cited examples about the usage of the concept of the sustainable urbanisation in planning and structure of cities in the world.

She also informed about the contribution by women from the country and in the world in this sector. Architect Prakash Deshmukh (Pune), P Suryaprakash, Sanna, Ratnavel and engineer Karad also provided their guidance. A souvenir was also released during the conference.