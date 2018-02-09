ACBCS students visit Infosys, other industries

Nashik: 44 students of BBA (Bachelors of Business Administration) in Ashoka Center for Business & Computer Studies (ACBCS) college had recently visited Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar as a part of study tour. It was organised and coordinated by Prof. Lokesh Surana, Prof. Archana Zambare under the guidance of Vice Principal Prof. Harsha Patil, Dr. Sarita Dhawale, Principal Dr. Archana Ghatule, administrator Dr. Wasudeo Bhende and director Dr. Rajendra Takale.

The visit provided students insight about Infosys, MNC working culture at Chandigarh. Orientation was given by public relations officer Mrs. Manjusha. Entire campus was visited by students, including facilities provided to employees at Infosys. Interaction was conducted for students on the topic ‘Microsoft Power Business Intelligence: Business Analysis’.

Students also visited to Navashahr sugar cooperative society, in which they learned sugar manufacturing process and utilisation of by-product for energy generation.

Student also visited India Gate, Delhi, Rock garden and Sukhana lake at Chandigarh with Golden temple at Amritsar.

Students coordinator Ashraf Shaikh, Mayur Pokar, Lavisha Hemnani, Aishwarya Chawla, Basit Bhan and Naitik Relan took efforts for coordination of visit.