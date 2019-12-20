ABVP organises rally in support of CAA

Nashik: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in retaliation to anti-CAA protests by other groups, had taken out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city on Friday. It demanded to implement the NRC act in the country and dispel illegal residents out of the country.

The rally was organized from Bhonsala military college to Krantiveer Vasantrao Naik college. Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Sikh community people will now get citizenship of India. There is no danger to minority people in India. Congress and other organizations are trying to give a different turn to the subject and trying to create a divide in the country, it was alleged. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party, and other organizations participated in the rally. In addition, common people also participated.

Maharashtra regional executive of ABVP Swapnil Begde, district convener Sagar Shelar, former MLA Nishigandha Mogal, Devdutt Joshi, Sujata Karjgikar, executive of ABVP Atharv Kulkarni, other ABVP office bearers and activists were present on the occasion. The rally concluded opposite Naik college with singing of the national anthem.