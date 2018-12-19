Ab Hogi Gharki Baat at CREDAI Property Expo 2018

Sandeep Chavan / NASHIK: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), Nashik which has successfully been organising landmark Shelter exhibitions for home buyers across the city and also aiming to attract customers from every corner of the state and the country, is now organising first of its kind a mini shelter expo CREDAI Property Expo 2018, for its esteemed customers, at Dongare Vastigruh grounds here from tomorrow (December 21) to December 23.

Ahead of the expo, Deshdoot Times on Wednesday held a special interactive session with the top office bearers of the CREDAI, Nashik at its MG Road office. Based on the themes — Why Nashik…Why now… and Why CREDAI..? — Deshdoot Times Executive Editor Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale elaborately unearthed positive side and interviewed CREDAI members namely, Umesh Wankhede, President, CREDAI, Nashik; Sunil Kotwal, Secretary, CREDAI, Maharashtra and IPP CREDAI Nashik; Anil Aher, Joint Secretary and convenor of this expo, Anjan Bhalodiya, member, managing committee, CREDAI, Nashik Metro. Deshdoot News Editor N V Nikale and other staff members also participated in the discussion. Here are the excerpts of their discussion with key focus on home buyers who dream of affordable housing in Nashik.

Lauding Housing For All, a dream project of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, President of CREDAI, Nashik, Wankhede made an open appeal to home buyers to avail Rs 2.67 lakh subsidy offered under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY) and make their home dream a reality.

“Through this property exhibition, we aim to pass on its benefits to our esteemed customers by displaying and promoting affordable housing projects and focusing on all types of customer class, from affordable to luxury. To be participated by over 300 developers, the exhibition showcases properties ranging from Rs 15 lakh upto Rs 2 crore which includes plots, flats, farm houses etc,” informed president Wankhede.

Appealing to Nashikites to visit this all-inclusive expo in large numbers, the CREDAI members emphasised on “affordability” factor that puts Nashik well ahead of other major cities in Maharashtra. “Compared to prime cities like Pune, Thane, Mumbai and Nagpur, affordability is best in Nashik.

We have infrastructure at par with these cities and life cost is also very low. Nashik is the land of opportunities and probably is the best option in entire Maharashtra to invest in,” they opined.

“With over 415 projects on display, the 3-day property expo is an opportunity for home buyers to have detailed information about their dream homes under one roof. People should visit and take a decision as this will probably be the last chance for customers to have properties at affordable rates as prices of real estates likely to shoot up from next year,” Sunil Kotwal, secretary, CREDAI, Maharashtra, added.

While Ranjan Bhalodiya, member, managing committee, CREDAI Metro, Nashik and Sunil Kotwal were at one to say that there is no threat of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) as it will prove to be a boon for entire real estate sector as it will definitely help attract oveseas customers also.

It has changed the way of doing business and brought true professionalism into the sector. We have now facilities at par with international players, they added. The CREDAI members focused on the necessity of preparation of a scientific report on Nashik through advanced technological sources and resources so as to effectively gauge the capabilities and potential of the city.

They also batted for a Vision Document for planned development of the city.

Urging the customers to visit the expo without fail, the CREDAI members said that in the larger interest of the customers, they are publishing a souvenir which would provide detailed guidelines while buying a home.

The CREDAI, Nashik has its own independent customer grievance redressal cell with past presidents as its members who ensure that their esteemed customers should get justice in matters of property disputes.