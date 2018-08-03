AAP conducts ‘Jhadu Maro’ Abhiyan

Nashik: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a ‘Jhadu Maro’ Abhiyan in the city for safety and cleanliness of roads on Friday. The activists cleaned the roads opposite the district civil hospital. AAP has started this Abhiyan to wake up Nashik Municipal Corporation administration and corporators over bad condition of the roads.

Maharashtra state spokesperson of the party Jitendra Bhave demanded to provide clean and safe roads first before dreaming for the smart city and criticised Bharatiya Janata Party. Jagbir Singh, Nitin Shukla, Vikas Patil, Vilas Desale, Girish Ugale, Eknath Sawale and other office bearers were present.