978 girls per 1000 boys

Nashik: The sex ratio at birth (SRB) in the district rose to 978 girls for 1,000 boys in a span of last three and half years due to a special drive conducted jointly by the district administration and health department.

The SRB rose to 978 girls from 913. On the basis of on an average birth of children in the district, 12,000 girls born in last three and half years. The SRB was 913 per 1,000 boys in 2016. Nashik was among those 100 districts in the country in which SRB was very low.

The special meeting of District Collectors and district civil surgeons of these districts had been called at New Delhi. Information about the special measures to be conducted for increasing the SRB was given in it.

Former District Collector of Nashik Radhakrishnan B and district civil surgeon Suresh Jagdale were present for the meeting. As per instructions by the government, a special secret committee had been formed under the District Collectors of the respective districts and under the supervision of district civil surgeon, tehsildar, police and representative of legal advisor to increase the SRB.

The committee had powers to take direct action against those doctors who involved in pre-natal sex determination test. It had conducted raids at gynaecologists’ hospitals and pathological laboratories across the district.

Cases under 12 doctors have been registered under the PCPNDT Act. Degrees of these doctors have been cancelled. Those talukas which are along Gujarat state have low SRB. It is coming to light that people in these talukas are visiting doctors in Gujarat state for the pre-natal sex determination test. It will be a big challenge for the state health department.