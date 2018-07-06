90 municipal schools to get facelift

Jeetendra Sapkale

Nashik: The municipal corporation has planned to make 90 schools run by it smart. 13 secondary schools run by the municipal corporation will also be made smart. 644 classrooms in these schools will be digitised. The cost of the project is Rs. 10.80 crore and it is in final stage.

While informing about this, a civic officials said, “All 90 schools will be digitised in a single shot. Students and teachers will be registered under radio-frequency identification (RFID). The attendance of students will be registered with this.

A control unit will be set up in the cell of the civic chief and he will monitored this. A message will be sent to parents of those students who will register their mobile numbers if they remain absent, holiday and other things.”

Tenders for this will be floated soon and workout of the project has been started. IT department will finalise this project. This project will help in imparting quality education to the students. The quality of municipal schools will be improved.

This will also help in attracting more students. The purpose is to change the image of municipal schools. The procedure for collecting the data for this has been started, he added.

The school management will be made smart with a single software. The things related to admission process, examination and others will be controlled through this software.

There will be online syllabus. The education department will also be digitised in future. This work will be done under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Civic chief in his budget asked to make municipal schools hi-tech.

The teaching, progress of students will be monitored through the control room. The teachers will also be monitored through this. The education department of state government and municipal corporations have started digitised schools and have started to impart education through smart boards.

There are two sections in NMC education board – administration and teaching. The school management will be made online. All the administrative work will be made online. The attendance of students and teachers will be registered online. With the online syllabus, it will be known what teachers teach in the classrooms. As the attendance of teachers and students will be made online, many things will become easier. Teachers will be monitored with the use of this system.