90 encroachments demolished at Satpur

Satpur: The unauthorised constructions along Trimbakeshwar Road in Satpur area and metal sheds were removed during anti-encroachment drive conducted by NMC. More than 90 encroachments have been demolished. Encroachments by police station, corporators and relatives of municipal employees were removed.

The drive was conducted in police security from Satpur divisional office of NMC to Satpur Colony corner. Around 50 employees in four divisions conducted this drive under guidance of NMC divisional officer Nirmala Gaikwad. Most businessmen voluntarily removed their encroachments.

There was opposition to the drive at many places. Citizens trying to argue with administration, but the drive was conducted thwarting their opposition.

Citizens are welcoming this drive. This drive will continue. The citizens should remove their encroachments voluntarily, else action will be taken against them, warned divisional officer Nirmala Gaikwad.