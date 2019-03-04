88 rural water supply schemes approved

Nashik: Chief Executive Officer Dr. Naresh Gite gave administrative approval for 88 schemes under the rural water supply department under Zilla Parishad.

As per government decision on February 11, 2019, powers have been given to the Chief Executive Officer to give administrative approval for water schemes upto Rs. 5 crore. Accordingly, approval has been given.

Earlier, the water management committee had the powers of administrative approval, however, approval was being given without proper scrutiny of many water supply schemes in absence of proper human resources and technical administrative capacity. In addition, after it was noted that there was a delay in administrative approval at the district level, the government has reformed this.

Accordingly, powers for technical approval for separate rural water supply schemes and regional water supply scheme upto Rs. 2 crore have been given to the executive engineer. The powers to give administrative approval to the schemes upto Rs. 5 crore have been given to the Chief Executive Officer.

As per government decision, the Chief Executive Officer gave his administrative approval to 88 water supply schemes in the district, informed executive engineer Purushottam Thakur.