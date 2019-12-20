84 girls avail benefits under Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree

NASHIK:

The Zilla Parishad, Nashik is no leaving no stone unturned to reach benefits of Mazi Kanya Bhagyashree scheme aimed at the overall development of girl child to every family under below poverty line (BPL) and above poverty line (APL). Under the scheme, the state government will transfer Rs. 50,000 in the bank account if the family opts for only one female baby. In case the couple has two baby girls, then the government will deposit Rs. 25,000 in the name of both the female children separately.

Meanwhile, for FY 2018-19, the ZP administration has disbursed Rs 18.50 lakh to as many as 72 beneficiaries and for the current fiscal 2019-20, so far 12 beneficiaries have been disbursed with the sum assured, while proposals of 36 other applicants are still pending with ZP administration for approval.

The key objectives of the scheme are to ensure increase in the birth rate of a girl child, elimination of sex ratio gap, increase in girl education percentile, create awareness about family planning, the prohibition of sex determination test, oveall health improvement of girl child and provision of financial aid.