813 Nashikites sign online petition against air pollution

NASHIK :

The air pollution in Nashik is raising its head and getting serious every day. The Nashikites are currently signing an online petition on air pollution, requesting the Regional Officer of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Jitendra Sangewar to penalize the polluting industries in Nashik. The petition is getting good response but is needed support from Nashikites.

So far around 813 Nashikites have signed this petition from December 13 to till date. The Bangalore based NGO named Jhatka has made this online petition for Nashik City, targeting the industrial area. The petition has requested MPCB to penalize the industries not following the norms of the MPCB in an industrial area. Secondly, it has requested data of Air Quality Station of the Satpur area from October 29 onwards.

The member of Jhatka NGO, Roshan Kedar from Nashik, said, “The pollution around Satpur MIDC in Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambad link road, Serene Meadows area is visible to the naked eye. The overall rise of pollution as indicated by CPCB is just the tip of the iceberg.

Parts of the city surrounding Industrial areas are experiencing air pollution problems on a daily basis. Satpur MIDC is one such area where Smog has become a daily problem.” The NGO has requested Nashikites to sign the online petition to raise a voice against the rising air pollution in the city. The signing of the petition will make the authorities to take a step.

Where to sign the petition?

The campaigners have requested Nashikites to support the initiative and sign petition. The initiative will make the authorities to take some steps to counter the air pollution. The petition also focuses on making people aware of air pollution. The Nashikites can sign the petition on the link https://act.airalert.in/petitions/mpcb-penalise-polluting-industries-in-nashik.